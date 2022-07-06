Who’s in charge of spraying residential areas for mosquitos?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases this summer.

The Louisiana Department of Health issued warnings this past week about a high number of mosquitos found with the West Nile virus in the state. They say a high number of test samples are being found in pools of water, creating a greater risk to humans and pets.

Area mosquito control officials say this is the time of year when West Nile can spread among mosquito pools. A viewer reached out to KSLA to ask who is responsible for spraying for mosquitos in residential neighborhoods.

This is the responsibility of Caddo Parish. Mosquito Control Manager Bryan Glascoch says the spraying is done every night. It takes around three to four weeks for the team to spray around the entire parish.

Glascoch says is someone has a complaint, they spray requested areas one night a week. He says they also send the pools they find to LSU labs for testing. So far, he says a few pools have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

However, Glascoch says the numbers are average for this time of year in the area and some parts of the parish have more pools than others.

“Our West Nile, through the history of the parish, has always been kind of bad in the Broadmoor area for some reason. We’ve also had problems over close to the Queensborough, and West College area. This year, we really haven’t seen that over there, but it’s usually like in the Broadmoor area and South Highlands are our two main West Nile areas,” he said.

Keep in mind that mosquitos breed quickly during hot weather. It’s important to get rid of any standing water around your property. If you live close to a ditch, make sure to call your local Public Works officials to see if they need to be cleaned out.

West Nile mosquitos are nocturnal, so make sure you’ve sprayed yourself with repellant before going outside. Do this especially very early before the sun rises, because that is when they’re most active.

Glascoch said you can expect these type of mosquitos until mid-September.

