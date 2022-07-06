Texarkana Police searching for 2 missing people

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people have been reported missing by their neighbor, and now the Texarkana Arkansas Police department is looking for them.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on July 6 that two people are missing and are asking the public to be on the lookout for them. Carl Jefferson and Debera Nard were reported missing by their neighbor, who has not seen or heard from them in several days. The neighbor claims to usually have daily contact with both Jefferson and Nard.

Two missing people in Texarkana, Ark. (Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Two missing people in Texarkana, Ark. (Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

They may be together, in a white Nissan Sentra, with an unknown license plate number.

If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Detective Corvette Phillips, at the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division at (903)790-3154

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.