Suspect in shooting death of man on Queens Court in Longview arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in the shooting death of a Longview man has been arrested.

According to Longview police, arrest warrants for 25-year-old Davadius Thomas of Longview on charges of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon along with several traffic warrants have been served by the Longview Police Detectives.

Thomas has been booked into the Gregg County Jail with bonds totaling approximately $1.25 million.

