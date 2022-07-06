Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect allegedly goes into a Circle K and takes money from the register; When fleeing, the suspect is shot at by a witness.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting that at 1:33 p.m. on July 6, an unidentified suspect entered the Circle K on 3301 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop armed with a handgun. The suspect robbed Circle K and stole the money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot out of Circle K.

As the suspect fled, a witness in the parking lot fired upon the suspect in an attempt to stop them.

The suspect was tracked down by an SPD K-9 Unit, bitten, and then arrested.

Currently, there is no information on the suspect’s name or condition. Updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

