Springhill man dies in house fire

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal has completed an investigation into a fire that left one northwest Louisiana man dead.

The Springhill Fire Department was notified around 5:30 a.m on Saturday, July 2 to a house fire located in the 100 block of 14th Street. A woman in the home during the fire ran to the nearby station to get help.

She told crews that a man was in the back room of the home. That’s where crews found his body.

Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity — but believe it is the 54-year-old homeowner.

Deputies were able to determine the fire began in the back room and was accidental, according to a news release. It was learned that he was reloading ammunition when the fire began.

Witnesses told authorities that the fire turned into an explosion as the woman was trying to escape. She was not injured.

The SFM would like to share some fire safety basics regarding the handling of firearms and ammunition which begin with proper handling and storage of primers and powder. As with most of our safety tips regarding the use of equipment and devices, it is recommended to strictly follow the manufacturers’ instructions for reloading equipment and reloading components which include not exceeding recommended amounts of powder and only using known powders. Also, ensure you are not impaired or rushed when conducting any reloading practices. Wear eye protection and do not smoke while conducting reloading operations. Finally, do not store powders in bulk, and always keep your reloading space in clean order.

