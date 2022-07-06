Ask the Doctor
Springhill man dies in house fire

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal has completed an investigation into a fire that left one northwest Louisiana man dead.

The Springhill Fire Department was notified around 5:30 a.m on Saturday, July 2 to a house fire located in the 100 block of 14th Street. A woman in the home during the fire ran to the nearby station to get help.

She told crews that a man was in the back room of the home. That’s where crews found his body.

Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity — but believe it is the 54-year-old homeowner.

Deputies were able to determine the fire began in the back room and was accidental, according to a news release. It was learned that he was reloading ammunition when the fire began.

Witnesses told authorities that the fire turned into an explosion as the woman was trying to escape. She was not injured.

