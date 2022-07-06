Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Smalls Sliders in Shreveport now open

Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Smalls Sliders is officially open in Shreveport.

After a few months of construction, the restaurant finally opened on Youree Drive. It opened Wednesday morning (July 6) around 10:30, but people were already lining up by 9. Last week, the restaurant hosted an invitation-only event to test-run the equipment and work out any issues before Wednesday’s grand opening.

Former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, is an investor in the franchise. This is the franchise’s second location.

Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)
Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)

The restaurant’s menu is simple: all they serve is burgers and fries.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

Latest News

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
The Springhill Fire Department were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 to a house...
Springhill man dies in house fire