Smalls Sliders in Shreveport now open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Smalls Sliders is officially open in Shreveport.

After a few months of construction, the restaurant finally opened on Youree Drive. It opened Wednesday morning (July 6) around 10:30, but people were already lining up by 9. Last week, the restaurant hosted an invitation-only event to test-run the equipment and work out any issues before Wednesday’s grand opening.

Former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, is an investor in the franchise. This is the franchise’s second location.

Smalls Sliders held its official grand opening on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (KSLA)

The restaurant’s menu is simple: all they serve is burgers and fries.

