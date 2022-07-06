Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates 70th anniversary

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Airport held a special celebratory event Wednesday, July 6 to marks its 70th anniversary.

A news conference was held Wednesday morning on the second level sky bridge at the airport.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated 70 years in business.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated 70 years in business.(KSLA)

”Today is a big day because we’re also rolling out a lot of improvements. Those improvements help us attract from all around, and those improvements also provide a better customer experience for our citizens that are flying out. All of those dollars are coming back into our community,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, who attended the celebration.

”The front awning is being totally refurbished and is almost done. We’re getting all new flooring in the concourse and gate areas, which is about 10 years old now. Also, to improve the customer experience, the restaurant operator is bringing in three national brands, two of which are not even in Shreveport-Bossier, so we’re very excited about that,” said Mark Crawford, director of the Shreveport Regional Airport.

