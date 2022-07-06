Shreveport nonprofit speaks on impact of ‘Pink Tax’ exemption

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 1, the “Pink Tax” exemption became effective across the state of Louisiana.

This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products. Items like tampons, menstrual pads and panty liners are now exempt from the 4.45 percent state sales tax.

In a Twitter post, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “Say goodbye to the Pink Tax, Louisiana.”

Say goodbye to the pink tax, Louisiana. Last year, I signed HB 7 by Rep. Aimee Freeman, which provides for a sales and use tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers, and today that law goes into effect. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 1, 2022

