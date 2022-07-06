Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport nonprofit speaks on impact of ‘Pink Tax’ exemption

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 1, the “Pink Tax” exemption became effective across the state of Louisiana.

[RELATED: ‘Pink Tax’ soon to be eliminated in Shreveport]

This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products. Items like tampons, menstrual pads and panty liners are now exempt from the 4.45 percent state sales tax.

In a Twitter post, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “Say goodbye to the Pink Tax, Louisiana.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a Shreveport nonprofit on what this means for them.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

Latest News

Stephen Raybon, 26
1 injured in DeSoto Parish shooting; suspect in custody
Multiple La. college campuses receive bomb threats
Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated from Remington College in Shreveport, La. on...
Students, staff evacuated from Remington College after suspicious backpack found
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway