Sen. Boozman talks inflation issues in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Senator John Boozman visited Texarkana Wednesday morning (July 6).

He was in town talking with businesses and economic leaders about what can be done in Washington to help the city and region. When asked about inflation, Sen. Boozman said there’s more the country can do to ease the burden on its citizens.

“We’re not doing enough to ease inflation in the sense that rarely do you have a true crisis where the answer is staring you in the face. We need to do a much better job of using the energy resources we’re blessed with. I’m an all of the above guy. We’re blessed with natural gas, we’re blessed with oil and coal and solar and hydropower, the list goes on and on, but you’ve got to produce more energy,” the senator said.

FULL INTERVIEW

Sen. Boozman says people are using up more of their disposable income to purchase things like gas, which takes money out of their pockets to buy other products.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.