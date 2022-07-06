Phone scam active in Bossier Parish, Sheriff’s Office warns

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam that’s active in the area.

Already, a Bossier City resident reportedly has fallen victim to it, authorities said.

So the Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that “... no one from this office will ever contact you and ask for money over the phone.”

That’s what the scammers are doing.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers said they have received several calls from parish residents stating that they have a received a call from one of the office’s employees. Dispatchers also said the caller might be using the telephone number (318) 224-1645 and posing as Assistant Chief David Miller.

Authorities said this is a scam.

The caller will tell you there is an active warrant out for your arrest for failure to appear in court. The caller will also say you have until 5:30 p.m. to testify on an unspecified case. And to solve the matter quickly and not be arrested and go to jail, the caller will ask for an unspecified amount of money to be paid over the phone.

Again, authorities said, this is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who is a victim of this scam to call its criminal division at (318) 965-3418.

