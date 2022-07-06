Minden Police Department looking for robbery suspects

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Police Department (MPD) is looking for two suspects, a man, and a woman who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a semi-auto pistol.

MPD is asking the public to help identify two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store. The suspect was said to have entered a convenience store with a small semi-automatic pistol telling the clerk to give him all the money from the safe.

The man is described as a Black male with a bald head and a small goatee with a mustache, he was wearing a black tank top shirt with gray or blue pants with drawstrings and gray shoes with white soles. He was seen leaving in an older Ford F-150 extended cab, maroon in color with a full bed cover that is the same color.

He was accordingly accompanied by a Black female that has long hair with black on the top and pink 3/4 of the way up from the bottom. The female was seen leaving behind the truck in a silver or gray Ford Fusion.

No license information is available on either of the vehicles.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the subjects pictured, please call 318-377-1212

