Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Minden Police Department looking for robbery suspects

MPD is asking the public for help
MPD looking for armed robbers.
MPD looking for armed robbers.(Minden Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Police Department (MPD) is looking for two suspects, a man, and a woman who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a semi-auto pistol.

MPD is asking the public to help identify two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store. The suspect was said to have entered a convenience store with a small semi-automatic pistol telling the clerk to give him all the money from the safe.

The man is described as a Black male with a bald head and a small goatee with a mustache, he was wearing a black tank top shirt with gray or blue pants with drawstrings and gray shoes with white soles. He was seen leaving in an older Ford F-150 extended cab, maroon in color with a full bed cover that is the same color.

He was accordingly accompanied by a Black female that has long hair with black on the top and pink 3/4 of the way up from the bottom. The female was seen leaving behind the truck in a silver or gray Ford Fusion.

Caption

No license information is available on either of the vehicles.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the subjects pictured, please call 318-377-1212

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Four people were shot, one fatally, during a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport,...
Business owners anxious after rolling shootout on Jewella results in 1 death, 3 hospitalizations

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Highest-earning parishes in Louisiana
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
MPD looking for armed robbers.
MINDEN SUSPECTS
Davadius Thomas
Suspect in shooting death of man on Queens Court in Longview arrested