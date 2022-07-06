Ask the Doctor
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

The man was found on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times, and Shreveport police are searching for the gunman.

Officers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 to t the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.

At the scene, officers found a wounded man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

