The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana.

#50. Winn Parish

- Median household income: $37,764

--- 25.7% below state average, 41.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Washington Parish

- Median household income: $39,185

--- 22.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #2,833 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Sabine Parish

- Median household income: $39,755

--- 21.7% below state average, 38.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #2,805 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. St. Mary Parish

- Median household income: $40,218

--- 20.8% below state average, 38.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #2,777 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Richland Parish

- Median household income: $40,491

--- 20.3% below state average, 37.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,429 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

--- #2,757 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Caldwell Parish

- Median household income: $40,690

--- 19.9% below state average, 37.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #2,749 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. St. Landry Parish

- Median household income: $40,859

--- 19.6% below state average, 37.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #2,737 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Catahoula Parish

- Median household income: $40,973

--- 19.3% below state average, 37.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #2,729 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Jackson Parish

- Median household income: $41,760

--- 17.8% below state average, 35.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #2,678 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Caddo Parish

- Median household income: $42,003

--- 17.3% below state average, 35.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #2,653 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. West Carroll Parish

- Median household income: $42,545

--- 16.3% below state average, 34.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #2,608 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Median household income: $42,716

--- 15.9% below state average, 34.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Orleans Parish

- Median household income: $43,258

--- 14.8% below state average, 33.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%

--- #2,555 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Median household income: $44,201

--- 13.0% below state average, 32.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #2,478 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Acadia Parish

- Median household income: $44,412

--- 12.6% below state average, 31.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #2,458 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. De Soto Parish

- Median household income: $44,436

--- 12.5% below state average, 31.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #2,455 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Assumption Parish

- Median household income: $44,742

--- 11.9% below state average, 31.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #2,432 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Ouachita Parish

- Median household income: $44,934

--- 11.5% below state average, 30.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #2,418 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. St. Helena Parish

- Median household income: $45,063

--- 11.3% below state average, 30.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

--- #2,404 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Union Parish

- Median household income: $45,094

--- 11.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #2,402 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. St. Bernard Parish

- Median household income: $47,873

--- 5.8% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #2,156 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Rapides Parish

- Median household income: $48,013

--- 5.5% below state average, 26.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Allen Parish

- Median household income: $48,328

--- 4.9% below state average, 25.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Tangipahoa Parish

- Median household income: $48,745

--- 4.0% below state average, 25.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #2,070 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. St. Martin Parish

- Median household income: $48,884

--- 3.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #2,060 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Beauregard Parish

- Median household income: $49,256

--- 3.0% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #2,016 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Iberville Parish

- Median household income: $49,539

--- 2.5% below state average, 23.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #1,101 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,985 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Vernon Parish

- Median household income: $50,267

--- 1.0% below state average, 22.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,901 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Iberia Parish

- Median household income: $50,602

--- 0.4% below state average, 22.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #1,867 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. LaSalle Parish

- Median household income: $51,141

--- 0.7% above state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #1,807 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Grant Parish

- Median household income: $51,449

--- 1.3% above state average, 20.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #897 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Vermilion Parish

- Median household income: $52,219

--- 2.8% above state average, 19.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,641 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Terrebonne Parish

- Median household income: $52,224

--- 2.8% above state average, 19.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,638 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Calcasieu Parish

- Median household income: $52,866

--- 4.1% above state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,568 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. St. James Parish

- Median household income: $53,209

--- 4.7% above state average, 18.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

--- #511 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,531 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. East Feliciana Parish

- Median household income: $54,187

--- 6.7% above state average, 16.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

--- #695 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,432 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Lafourche Parish

- Median household income: $54,530

--- 7.3% above state average, 16.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #1,389 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Jefferson Parish

- Median household income: $54,825

--- 7.9% above state average, 15.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,363 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Median household income: $55,429

--- 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,297 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Bossier Parish

- Median household income: $55,448

--- 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,294 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Median household income: $56,076

--- 10.4% above state average, 13.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

--- #639 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Cameron Parish

- Median household income: $56,902

--- 12.0% above state average, 12.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

--- #724 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

--- #1,171 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Lafayette Parish

- Median household income: $58,761

--- 15.7% above state average, 9.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #683 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. West Feliciana Parish

- Median household income: $59,688

--- 17.5% above state average, 8.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

--- #464 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #918 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Plaquemines Parish

- Median household income: $65,234

--- 28.4% above state average, 0.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

--- #454 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #565 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Livingston Parish

- Median household income: $67,365

--- 32.6% above state average, 3.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

--- #419 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #475 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Median household income: $67,813

--- 33.5% above state average, 4.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #451 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. St. Charles Parish

- Median household income: $68,113

--- 34.1% above state average, 4.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%

--- #283 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #442 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. St. Tammany Parish

- Median household income: $70,730

--- 39.2% above state average, 8.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%

--- #363 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #357 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Ascension Parish

- Median household income: $82,594

--- 62.6% above state average, 27.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 40.2%

--- #171 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #163 highest among all counties nationwide

