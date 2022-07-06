Heat continues with limited rain chances

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very hot for the next several days. It will be up to near or at the triple digits through your weekend. There may be a couple showers at times, but not enough to cool temperatures down.

This evening will be mostly dry, minus a small shower or two in a few spots. If you live in Northwest Louisiana, you have a better chance to see some rain. Otherwise, I think you will remain dry. Temperatures will be very warm and struggle to cool down. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s falling to the mid 80s after sunset.

Overnight, it will be dry with no rain expected. There will be a few passing clouds, which will keep temperatures slightly warmer. Lows will be close to the upper 70s. There may be a couple locations that fail to fall out of the 80s by sunrise. It will be a very muggy start to the day Thursday.

By the end of the week for Thursday and Friday, temperatures may slightly higher. We could very well see the triple digits in many locations. With basically no chance of rain, temperatures will be allowed to heat up with nothing to cool them back down. I have only a 10% chance for a stray shower Thursday, then no chance Friday. Otherwise, grab your sunglasses as I expect lots of sunny rays!

This upcoming weekend will still be rather toasty. Highs will be right around that 100 degree mark. Saturday I even suspect it could be hotter. I left the forecast high at 101, but I am tempted to bump that up some more. We’ll see how the forecast trends go as we get closer. Sunday should also be up near 100 too, so watch the heat this weekend. There should also be a couple showers each day. I would not rely on the rain to reach you, but if you see it, it will help cool the temperature down, but will also raise the humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry weather. I do not expect any rain either day, so temperatures will remain high. The humidity may be a tad lower Monday thanks to a tail-end of a cold front passing by. You may not notice it though since temperatures will still be up around 100. Stay hydrated in the heat!

Wednesday is showing some signs of a little more rain. Right now, I have a 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, but should help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but maybe we’ll stay south of 100.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great rest of your week and watch the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.