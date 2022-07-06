Ask the Doctor
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(Terri Russell)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Monkeypox has made its way to Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Tuesday, July 5, the state’s first confirmed case of monkeypox in the state.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

Symptoms of MonkeyPox can include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Painful rash

ADH says symptoms can present anywhere from 7 to 14 days after being exposed and is transmitted through direct skin contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items.

Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are used for the treatment of the virus.

Monkeypox is not considered an airborne illness, but prolonged face-to-face contact can spread the illness.

The spread of the virus can be prevented through vaccination.

The first case of monkeypox in the United States was detected in early May.

