Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child

Priscilla Johnson
Priscilla Johnson(Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection to the mistreatment of students at J. L. Everhart Elementary in Longview.

Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, is charged with injury to a child. She was booked in the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday and posted a $7,500 bond.

According to the indictment, Johnson struck a child with a shoe on Sept. 13.

Johnson’s arrest comes on the heels of four other arrests dating back to Friday. Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, is charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, are charged with endangering a child. All three were arrested on Friday and have posted bond. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of injury to a child.

Previous story: Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

