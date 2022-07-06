Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Family members mark 10th anniversary of deadly wreck near Haughton

(MGN)
By Doug Warner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday, July 6 is the 10th anniversary of a tragic crash on I-20 near Haughton that spurred change on Louisiana’s interstates.

The wreck claimed the lives of two teen girls and injured two other people, one critically. After the crash, several family members of the victims, all from north Louisiana, petitioned the state legislature to have cable barriers installed along the interstate to prevent future crossover wrecks.

On that day ten years ago, a white SUV overcorrected and crossed the median, hitting other vehicles head-on.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, cable and concrete barriers are effective in saving lives during crashes on busy highways and interstates.

Coming up tonight at 6, KSLA will talk with the families live.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler