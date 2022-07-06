Family members mark 10th anniversary of deadly wreck near Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday, July 6 is the 10th anniversary of a tragic crash on I-20 near Haughton that spurred change on Louisiana’s interstates.

The wreck claimed the lives of two teen girls and injured two other people, one critically. After the crash, several family members of the victims, all from north Louisiana, petitioned the state legislature to have cable barriers installed along the interstate to prevent future crossover wrecks.

On that day ten years ago, a white SUV overcorrected and crossed the median, hitting other vehicles head-on.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, cable and concrete barriers are effective in saving lives during crashes on busy highways and interstates.

Coming up tonight at 6, KSLA will talk with the families live.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.