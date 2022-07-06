Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Event to honor, remember Shamia Little set for July 6

Shamia Little memorial
Shamia Little memorial
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, friends and family will come together to celebrate the life of Shamia Little.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at Douglas Williams Park. A memorial will be held to share memories of her - a year after she was last seen.

Shamia’s body was found days later in a field on Curtis Lane. Police say she was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Four people were shot, one fatally, during a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport,...
Business owners anxious after rolling shootout on Jewella results in 1 death, 3 hospitalizations

Latest News

Job and Resource fair in Cooper Road area
Community job and resource fair coming to the Cooper Road
Community holds balloon release in honor of Lyla Sobolak
Starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, he will hold a meeting at the Stonewall Town Hall...
Congressman Mike Johnson to host town hall in Stonewall
Record-breaking blood drive helps answer desperate call for blood donations
Record-breaking blood drive helps answer desperate call for blood donations