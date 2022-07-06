Event to honor, remember Shamia Little set for July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, friends and family will come together to celebrate the life of Shamia Little.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at Douglas Williams Park. A memorial will be held to share memories of her - a year after she was last seen.
Shamia’s body was found days later in a field on Curtis Lane. Police say she was shot.
No arrests have been made.
