Event to honor, remember Shamia Little set for July 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, friends and family will come together to celebrate the life of Shamia Little.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at Douglas Williams Park. A memorial will be held to share memories of her - a year after she was last seen.

Shamia’s body was found days later in a field on Curtis Lane. Police say she was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.