Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking dangerous heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today will be up near the 100 degree with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be in excess of 105 degrees. This is something that will continue through the rest of the week and perhaps the weekend as well with even hotter temperatures as you look to our neighbors west of the region in North Texas. Rain chances over the next week continue to look sparse with the best chance of showers coming this afternoon and especially over the weekend as the edge of a front will be pushing through the region.

We are tracking more dangerous heat and humidity on the way for the region Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again in the upper 70s around 80 degrees and will be moving up into the upper 90s around 100 this afternoon. Heat Advisories are again in effect as we are expecting ‘feels-like’ temperatures to be in excess of 105 degrees today. There is a slight chance for showers across the southern part of the viewing area today as some showers and storms will try to flare up along the edge of the ridge, but don’t expect very much.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting really nothing besides intense heat and humidity for the region. I would anticipate more Heat Advisories for both days as the humidity will stay on the elevated side as well. It will be very important to make sure that you are checking in on elderly loved ones as the heat for some could be deadly. Don’t expect much in the way of any rain chances as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking more heat and humidity, but also the chance for some wet weather as well. A weak frontal boundary will start to move into the region beginning on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect more of the same on Sunday, but the potential wet weather will not be enough to bring down temperatures all that much as we are still expecting high temperatures near the 100 degree mark. Next week looks to continue the pattern with more scorching heat with little shower or storm chances to track.

In the meantime, get ready to do plenty of sweating Wednesday! Have a great day!

