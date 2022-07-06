Community job and resource fair coming to the Cooper Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Artist and an advocate come together to help support the community with a job fair.

Local performing artist, Hot Boy Yoshi, and Parent Advocate Partner, Monica Armstrong have teamed together to create a community job and resource fair for the Cooper Road area.

The event will be held July 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the David Raines Community Center located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport, LA 71107.

The event will feature local companies that will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. There will also be information resources available to those who need them, such as expungement information, voter registration, assistance in creating a resume, and help with filling out applications will be available.

Alongside all of the resources, there will also be food, games, and more. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed for an interview with multiple printed copies of their resumes, children are welcome.

Rides to the event are available with RSVP.

Hot Boy Yoshi and Monica Armstrong who are childhood friends from the area, recently reconnected at the Cooper Road USA event in April. Monica, a Parent Advocate Partner, was a vendor at the event providing child abuse and neglect prevention information. Hot Boy Yoshi was attending the event and immediately knew that he wanted to work with Monica on creating a relevant event for their community.

“I had been thinking for a while on how I needed to be more active in my community. When I saw Monica, I thought ‘We should do something.’ Monica has her skillset and I have relationships so the partnership made sense. We wanted to make sure that we were doing something that would be relevant and impactful for our neighborhood,” said Hot Boy Yoshi.

To RSVP and get a ride text, Monica Armstrong, at 318-780-3303

