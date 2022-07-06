Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Community job and resource fair coming to the Cooper Road

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Artist and an advocate come together to help support the community with a job fair.

Local performing artist, Hot Boy Yoshi, and Parent Advocate Partner, Monica Armstrong have teamed together to create a community job and resource fair for the Cooper Road area.

The event will be held July 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the David Raines Community Center located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport, LA 71107.

The event will feature local companies that will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. There will also be information resources available to those who need them, such as expungement information, voter registration, assistance in creating a resume, and help with filling out applications will be available.

Alongside all of the resources, there will also be food, games, and more. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed for an interview with multiple printed copies of their resumes, children are welcome.

Rides to the event are available with RSVP.

Hot Boy Yoshi and Monica Armstrong who are childhood friends from the area, recently reconnected at the Cooper Road USA event in April. Monica, a Parent Advocate Partner, was a vendor at the event providing child abuse and neglect prevention information. Hot Boy Yoshi was attending the event and immediately knew that he wanted to work with Monica on creating a relevant event for their community.

“I had been thinking for a while on how I needed to be more active in my community. When I saw Monica, I thought ‘We should do something.’ Monica has her skillset and I have relationships so the partnership made sense. We wanted to make sure that we were doing something that would be relevant and impactful for our neighborhood,” said Hot Boy Yoshi.

To RSVP and get a ride text, Monica Armstrong, at 318-780-3303

Job and Resource Fair
Job and Resource Fair(Job and resource fair)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Four people were shot, one fatally, during a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport,...
Business owners anxious after rolling shootout on Jewella results in 1 death, 3 hospitalizations

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought
Man was shot and killed at a Travelodge.
Man shot, killed at motel
Shamia Little memorial
Shamia Little memorial
Suspect robs Circle K and is shot at while fleeing
Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect