Community holds balloon release in honor of Lyla Sobolak

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Friends and family gathered outside of Cope Middle School on Tuesday, July 5 to release balloons in honor of Lyla Sobolak.

The 13-year-old died while driving a recreational vehicle over the Forth of July holiday weekend.

Two area athletic coaches say Lyla loved playing softball. Fellow students came together to organize the release.

Lyla’s mother, Scarlett, spoke moments before the balloons were released.

“I’m gonna miss her so much, but I know that she’s with my sister and I just want each of you to go on and love each other and live the best you can. Life is short guys, do the best you can with the life you got,” she said.

The balloons released were in the teen’s favorite colors.

