Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway

Police say driver was speeding and had unrestrained juvenile in the car
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (July 6).

The wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Kings Highway near the I-49 underpass. It involved at least four vehicles. A KSLA photographer on scene witnessed a man being arrested in connection with the wreck.

At least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the crash, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July...
One man was arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway near I-49 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.(KSLA)

Police say a silver Kia was headed north on I-49 going about 88 mph when an SPD officer tried to catch up with the car. That’s when the driver of the Kia exited onto Kings Highway and drove through the intersection. The Kia was hit by a black Chrysler, causing two other vehicles to be hit as well.

Minor injuries were reported, police say. No one involved was transported to a hospital.

It’s suspected the driver of the Kia was intoxicated, police say. They also say there was a juvenile in the suspect’s vehicle who was not properly restrained. He’s facing several possible charges for speeding and for having the juvenile in the car not wearing a seat belt.

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated when more is known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
(File illustration)
Authorities ID Natchitoches man killed in collision in Sabine Parish