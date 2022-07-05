Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Slidell teen killed in July 4th boating accident on Blind River, vessel’s driver arrested

Crews work to recover the body of Madison Bradley, 17, who officials said died in a Fourth of...
Crews work to recover the body of Madison Bradley, 17, who officials said died in a Fourth of July boating accident on the Blind River.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WVUE) - A 17-year-old Slidell girl was killed Monday in a Fourth of July boating accident on the Blind River, state authorities said.

The body of Madison Bradley was pulled from the river around 8 p.m., about 2 1/2 hours after she was thrown into the water along with a male passenger. The pontoon boat on which they were riding struck the wake of a passing vessel, tossing them overboard at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Bradley was struck by the boat’s propeller, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The male passenger suffered minor injuries but was able to resurface and be rescued, officials said.

Enforcement agents determined that the pontoon boat’s operator -- 33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs -- was driving the boat while impaired. Crowe was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on allegations of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

If charged and convicted of vehicular homicide, Crowe faces a state prison sentence of 5 to 30 years.

Madison Bradley, 17, died in a July 4 boating accident on the Blind River, state officials said.
Madison Bradley, 17, died in a July 4 boating accident on the Blind River, state officials said.(Photo provided by family friend)

The LDWF said it will be the lead investigating agency, and that the sheriff’s offices of Livingston and Ascension parishes assisted in the search for Bradley’s body. The girl’s remains were taken to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Family and friends honor Lyla Sobolak
Family and friends honor Lyla Sobolak
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Community holds balloon release in honor of Lyla Sobolak
Both farmers are hoping humidity will stay down so they can see increases in production.
Extreme heat, dry conditions affect East Texas farmers, ranchers
Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can