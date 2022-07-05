Near triple digit heat through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A hot and humid summer pattern is locked in through at least the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover near 100 and it will feel hotter with the humidity. Only limited rain is expected in the coming days.

For the rest of today we’ll see temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel more like 105+ with the humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm.

We’ll slowly cool through the 80s this evening and eventually into the mid to upper 70s later tonight. Look for a mostly clear and muggy conditions.

Temperatures will climb to near 100 again on Wednesday, but it will feel like 105+ in the afternoon. Another Heat Advisory is in effect. Limit your time outdoors, particularly doing any physical activity, and drink plenty of water. We’ll be mostly sunny and dry for the majority of the area. A stray shower or storm could reach southern portions of the ArkLaTex during the late afternoon hours before fizzling into the evening.

Thursday and Friday promise more of the same. We’ll be mostly sunny with only a slim chance of rain. Temperatures will stay near 100 and heat advisories could continue.

The chance for a shower or storm could pick up slightly for the weekend as a weak cold front passes north of the area, but widespread rain is not expected. Temperatures won’t be impacted much and are expected to remain in the upper 90s to near 100.

In the tropics, the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet with no tropical development expected for at least the next 5 days.

