More Heat Advisories Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As everyone heads back to work today we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect as we are expecting another day where ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in excess of 105 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies to go along with the heat, and for that to generally be the weather story through the end of the work week. There is the chance of a few showers Wednesday afternoon across the southeast part of the viewing area, but don’t expect much. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking a weak cold front that will push into the region bringing scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon along with slightly cooler temperatures. Once we get to next week though, our high temperatures will quickly return to near 100 degrees.

We are tracking another day of Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are dress very comfortably heading back to work as we are expecting another scorcher for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again in the mid and upper 70s this morning and will be pushing up towards 100 once again as we get into the afternoon hours. When you factor in the soupy humidity it will feel much more like 105 to 108 degrees across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with more cloud cover likely later today across the eastern third of the viewing area.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures will consistently be in the upper 90s to around 100 with ‘feels-like’ temperatures around 105. There is the slight chance of some scattered showers and storms Wednesday across the eastern part of the viewing along the edge of the ridge, but don’t expect that much rain. Thursday and Friday should be dry, sunny, and hot with high temperatures close to 100.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking some subtle changes to the forecast as a weak cold front will be moving in for the ArkLaTex. Starting Saturday and continuing Sunday we are tracking scattered showers and storms that will be moving along with cooler temperatures. Just don’t expect the humidity to drop all that much even though our highs should fall back down into the lower 90s.

In the meantime, get ready to sweat as you head back to work Tuesday! Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.