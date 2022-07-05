Minden City Council now faces task of deciding who’ll serve as mayor

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Just days after Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner was laid to rest, the City Council faces a pressing matter of business.

Who will fill the mayor’s seat?

The City of Minden confirmed June 28 that Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis.

His funeral was held Saturday, July 2 at at First Baptist in Minden.

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers is live in Minden at the City Council meeting this evening during which the vacancy in the mayor’s office is certain to be one of the most important things talked about.

