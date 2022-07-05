Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Minden City Council now faces task of deciding who’ll serve as mayor

Terry L. Gardner was laid to rest Saturday, July 2
By Curtis Heyen and Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Just days after Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner was laid to rest, the City Council faces a pressing matter of business.

Who will fill the mayor’s seat?

The City of Minden confirmed June 28 that Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis.

His funeral was held Saturday, July 2 at at First Baptist in Minden.

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers is live in Minden at the City Council meeting this evening during which the vacancy in the mayor’s office is certain to be one of the most important things talked about.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

One of the two who were shot July 4, 2022, in Springhill was taken to Springhill Medical Center...
Gunfire in Springhill sends 2 to hospital; 1 in critical condition
Researchers said the coronavirus' Omicron variant and numerous subvariants have proven to be...
LSU Health’s New Orleans lab says it has discovered two new Omicron subvariants
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Four people were shot, one fatally, during a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport,...
Business owners anxious after rolling shootout on Jewella results in 1 death, 3 hospitalizations