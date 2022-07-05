Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Marshall man shot in home dies; suspect at-large

Marshall police
Marshall police(Marshall police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating the murder of a man found dead in a home in the 600 block of Carter Street.

The victim is Martie Person, 22, of Marshall. Police are asking for the public’s help in determining a suspect.

According to a press release, police received a call at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday of someone being shot inside a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The caller said Person was being taken to the hospital. Person was pronounced dead in the emergency department of a Marshall hospital.

“The investigation into Mr. Person’s tragic murder continued through the night and is ongoing,” the press release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash

Latest News

Brandon Hammett, 33
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
DPS confirms 1 killed, 3 injured in Mount Pleasant plane crash
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. attorney general petitions state supreme court to dissolve temporary restraining order for abortion clinic
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana