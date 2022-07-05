Ask the Doctor
Man found shot on Queens Court in Longview dies

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police said on July 1, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Queens Court in reference to a welfare check of an individual.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male subject identified as 30-year-old Kenny McFarland Jr, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.  McFarland was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.  You could earn an award of up to $1,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.

