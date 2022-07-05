Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July.

Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east.

Reports indicated a white male suspect armed with a shotgun approached a female subject in the parking lot of the church requesting that she let him inside the church. After the female subject refused, he then turned away from her and discharged the shotgun in the air. The suspect then forced entry into the church through a window.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a Polaris Ranger UTV parked near the church’s cemetery. Inside, they found 33-year-old Brandon Hammett armed with both a shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

Deputies ordered Hammett to put down the weapons, and after a small pause, he complied.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

MCSO says Hammett is also believed to have stolen a vehicle from Cass County that was recovered. In addition, he is also accused of stealing another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission located on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett was booked into the Miller County Detention Center. No bond is set.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.