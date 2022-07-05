Ask the Doctor
Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

Deputies say that the man was taken into custody without further incident.
Brandon Hammett, 33
Brandon Hammett, 33(Miller County Jail | MCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July.

Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a Polaris Ranger UTV parked near the church’s cemetery. Inside, they found 33-year-old Brandon Hammett armed with both a shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

Deputies ordered Hammett to put down the weapons, and after a small pause, he complied.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

MCSO says Hammett is also believed to have stolen a vehicle from Cass County that was recovered. In addition, he is also accused of stealing another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission located on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett was booked into the Miller County Detention Center. No bond is set.

