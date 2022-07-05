Ask the Doctor
Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

LWC
LWC(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana’s Workforce Commission’s HiRE site.

The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July 5 after an attempted malware attack previously caused the site to go offline. The attempted attack also impacted similar websites in as many as 40 other states. There was no data breach, according to officials.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says unemployment payments in Louisiana will start processing soon. Because of new vender security features, payments could take up to 36 hours to process.

For people who have questions about their unemployment, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says check your HiRE account online to verify that your weekly benefit amount has been processed.

The best way to file a claim is through the HiRE site. However, LWC says people can still file over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

