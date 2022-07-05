Ask the Doctor
La. attorney general petitions state supreme court to dissolve temporary restraining order for abortion clinic

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(KNOE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is now petitioning the Louisiana Supreme Court to dissolve the temporary restraining order that was issued against the state’s “trigger law” on abortion.

Landry filed this petition on July 2 on behalf of himself and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips. The temporary restraining order was issued by a judge in New Orleans; the order prevents Landry and Phillips from enforcing Louisiana’s “trigger law” banning abortion.

This petition comes after the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport filed a lawsuit against the 2006 Human Life Protection Act, and the more recent 2022 Reaffirmation of Human Life Act.

“Louisiana is a pro-life state, and our laws reflect our citizen’s determination to protect life. We call upon the Louisiana Supreme Court to throw out this baseless lawsuit. It’s time Louisiana protects unborn babies from abortion,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization.

