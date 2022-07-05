Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Indictments filed against four former Longview ISD employees provide some more details on the mistreatment of students at Everhart Elementary.

The indictments list 11 different child victims.

Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, is charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, are charged with endangering a child. All three were arrested on Friday and have posted bond. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of injury to a child. She has posted a collective bond of $45,000.

Indictments filed on Dixon allege the following:

* Pulling a forcing a child to the ground on Aug. 26.

* Grabbing and shaking a child on Aug. 27.

* Striking two children with a stick on Aug. 20. Striking a third child with a stick on Sept. 29.

* Grabbing and pulling a child against the wall and ground on Sept. 2.

* Striking a child and pushing the child with her knee and sitting on the child on Sept. 21. Striking the same child with her hand on Sept. 29.

* Striking a child with a backpack on Sept. 22.

* Pulling and pushing a child on Sept. 22.

Indictments filed on Gregg allege the following:

* Striking a child on Aug. 19. Struck a second child on Oct. 6. Striking a third child on Sept. 1. Striking a fourth child on Sept. 9. Striking a fifth child on Sept. 10. Striking a sixth child on Sept. 20.

* Grabbing and striking a child on Aug. 26.

* Forcing a child against a table and forcing a facemask on the child and striking the child with a can on Sept. 3.

The indictment filed on James and Lister alleges they swung a paddle near the head of the same child on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.