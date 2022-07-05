Getting Answers
Gunfire in Springhill sends 2 to hospital; 1 in critical condition

One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport
One of the two who were shot July 4, 2022, in Springhill was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Two people, both possibly juveniles, were shot during an encounter between two groups Monday afternoon in Springhill, authorities said.

One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said.

All told, seven or eight people were involved in the exchange between people in a house and people in a white Acura. Investigators believe both gunshot victims were in the car.

The encounter began about 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 4 on a street off Louisiana Highway 157.

Those involved got into a fight in the middle of the street, left the area, then returned. That’s when the gunfire erupted.

Now investigators are looking for a white Acura with bullet holes for use as evidence in the case.

