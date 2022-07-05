Ask the Doctor
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation

Chelsey Lucas
Chelsey Lucas(GSU)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has announced the termination of the school’s head volleyball coach, Chelsey Lucas.

The university says the firing is the result of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, president of intercollegiate athletics for GSU. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” said GSU President Rick Gallot. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

The university will now conduct a nationwide search for a new coach.

KSLA previously reported on Coach Lucas when she was first hired and cut the entire team.

