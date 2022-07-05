Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.”

The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

It also comes a little more than a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde in South Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died.

The tweet announcing the agreement between “America’s Team” and “America’s Coffee” drew about 200 comments in the first few hours, most of them critical and suggesting the timing of the announcement was poor.

“Maybe read the room a bit, guys,” one person posted, while another wrote, “The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their biggest fans. Integrity matters.”

The Cowboys declined comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Family and friends honor Lyla Sobolak
Family and friends honor Lyla Sobolak
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Community holds balloon release in honor of Lyla Sobolak
Both farmers are hoping humidity will stay down so they can see increases in production.
Extreme heat, dry conditions affect East Texas farmers, ranchers
Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can