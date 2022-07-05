Congressman Mike Johnson to host town hall in Stonewall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning on Wednesday, June 6, La. Congressman Mike Johnson will host a series of town hall meetings across the state.

In the ArkLaTex, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, he will hold a meeting at the Stonewall Town Hall Council Meeting Room, 1746 U.S. Hwy 171 in Stonewall.

The event is aimed to provide updates from Washington and take questions from the public. Each town hall event is open to the public.

Two other town hall events will take place on Wednesday, July 6 in Kinder (Allen Parish) and Pine Prairie (Evangeline Parish).

