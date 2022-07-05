Companies struggling to fill positions change hiring policies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some businesses are now facing a dilemma as they work to fill the positions abandoned by workers during the pandemic.

To help get back on track, some companies are even making changes to their hiring policies. KSLA spoke with Human Resource Manager for Module X Solutions Melissa Brantley on the struggles of filling open positions.

“To say we are aggressively recruiting is an understatement. If we could hire 30 people today we would,” she said.

Brantley said as the economy picks back up they, are struggling to find people.

“Some examples are finding qualified candidates that may not show up for interviews, or the same candidate we offered jobs to won’t show up for orientation.”

Reports by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports show back in May, the national unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent. Brantley says they have loosened their expectations for potential candidates to get more in the door.

“We had to revamp our prescreening process with a background you know we are a second chance employer and we had to adjust our background for drug screening,” she said.

Renee Matthews, a manager at the staffing agency Manpower in Bossier says there are 100 vacancies she is trying to fill.

“For the first time I spoke to a customer last week and they’re waiving any education requirement so a GED is not even required their just looking for people who are willing to work,” she said.

Matthews explained an example on why it might be so hard for some employers to fill positions.

“Right now, the job market is booming. There are a ton of jobs, everything from part-time working events, from the sea-level positions. We are working to fill. Even though we are actively recruiting, pay rates do pay a part in it sometimes.”

