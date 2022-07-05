Business owners anxious after rolling shootout on Jewella results in 1 death, 3 hospitalizations

Ask the Doctor
Four people were shot, one fatally, during a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Monday, July 4, 2022.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the Fourth of July, three people were injured and one was killed during a rolling shootout in Shreveport that included three separate crime scenes.

Police believe three vehicles, a red Camaro, white Charger, and black Challenger, were also involved in the shootout, which stretched from Amelia Avenue and Meriwether Road off Jewella Avenue. Police say the people inside the Camaro and the Charger exchanged gunfire.

KSLA’s Destinee Patterson spent Tuesday speaking with nearby business owners, who say incidents like these seem to be happening more and more frequently.

“That was scary. Somebody call me, told me about it. She said, ‘Did you know they had a shooting right next door to you?’ I came up here and I saw one of the cars that was involved in. They were parked right over there. It’s scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. That’s the only thing about it,” said William Lester of Kris La Pierre Designs.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

