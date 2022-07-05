Burn bans issued in most East Texas counties

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More East Texas counties have been added to the list of burn bans.

Counties under burn bans include: Nacogdoches, Anderson, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Polk, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

Cass County issued a burn ban on Friday, July 8. The ban is ordered to last for 90 days and it does not prohibit the use of grills or smokers that are fully covered and attended.

Rains County issued a burn ban on Tuesday, July 5

The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court voted in favor of enacting a county burn ban in their special meeting on July 1. Effective immediately, all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated area of Nacogdoches County for 90 days unless the restrictions are terminated earlier. The order does not prohibit the use of fireworks or outdoor cooking on grills or smokers.

Clarksville City in Gregg County has announced a city-wide burn ban via their social media. Outdoor grilling is allowed.

The City of Lufkin has enacted a 60-day burn ban. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning of brush, trees, storm debris and open campfires. However, the City’s fireworks show at Ellen Trout Park on July 4 is still set to take place at 9 p.m.

The Harrison County Commissioners Court ordered a 90-day burn ban on Thursday. Outdoor cooking is only allowed in enclosed pits or grills.

Houston County has issued a burn ban, according to Crockett Fire Department. No burn permits will be issued at this time, the FD says.

The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban on outdoor burning will be in effect for 90 days or until the restrictions are terminated based on either the Texas Forest Service stating drought conditions no longer exist or the Commissioners Court or county judge determines the order no longer is needed based on circumstances.

Anderson County joins the counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina and Polk which issued burn bans on Tuesday.

Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur ordered a burn ban on Wednesday as well. Violators of the ban will be fined $500.

Jacksonville police reported Wednesday afternoon that Cherokee County has issued a burn ban.

The City of Van reported Wednesday afternoon that Van Zandt County has issued a burn ban.

Panola County Judge David Anderson signed a burn ban order Wednesday afternoon.

The counties of Tyler and Trinity are under a burn ban according to the Texas A&M Forest Service listing of burn bans.

San Augustine County issued a burn ban as of noon on July 6 according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.