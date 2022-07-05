Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Bossier City Council advances discussion on redistricting maps

(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 5, the Bossier City Council moved one step closer to new redistricted maps.

The council held an open hearing during their regular meeting to get the public’s input. Demographer Gary Joiner also helped answer questions about the proposed map.

Previously, the Bossier City NAACP questioned the maps, advocating for two majority-minority districts that would replace having at-large council districts.

Proposed redistricting map for Bossier City.
Proposed redistricting map for Bossier City.(KSLA)

However, the map including five districts and two at-large seats advanced unanimously. This map is very similar to the current districts.

The map will go for a final vote at their next meeting.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
The NTSB is investigating the scene where the plane crashed near a tree line off of CR 4530...
Private plane crashes near Mount Pleasant airport
Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Minden City Council now faces task of deciding who’ll serve as mayor
Cooling centers open in Shreveport, Texarkana
Cooling centers open in Shreveport, Texarkana
Minden now has no mayor and no mayor pro tem
One of the two who were shot July 4, 2022, in Springhill was taken to Springhill Medical Center...
Gunfire in Springhill sends 2 to hospital; 1 in critical condition