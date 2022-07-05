Bossier City Council advances discussion on redistricting maps

BOSSIER CITY La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 5, the Bossier City Council moved one step closer to new redistricted maps.

The council held an open hearing during their regular meeting to get the public’s input. Demographer Gary Joiner also helped answer questions about the proposed map.

Previously, the Bossier City NAACP questioned the maps, advocating for two majority-minority districts that would replace having at-large council districts.

Proposed redistricting map for Bossier City. (KSLA)

However, the map including five districts and two at-large seats advanced unanimously. This map is very similar to the current districts.

The map will go for a final vote at their next meeting.

