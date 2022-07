DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. on July 5 to a dump site off Highway 84 in the Bethel community, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. on July 5 to a dump site off Highway 84 in the Bethel community, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. (KSLA)

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. on July 5 to a dump site off Highway 84 in the Bethel community, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. (KSLA)

A suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.