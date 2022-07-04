United We Give blood drive breaks record for donations for third year
The number of donors have grown for the past three years.
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the third year in a row — LifeShare’s United We Give blood drive surpassed last year’s total.
In total 2022′s drive brought in 2,048 donors. That’s up 10 percent more than last year. The event was also co-sponsored by Waitr.
In a news release, LifeShare states that donations are desperately needed as blood centers across the United States are reporting shortages not seen in over a decade.
Typically, during the summer vacation months, blood centers see a drop in donations.
