United We Give blood drive breaks record for donations for third year

LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced today this year’s United We Give blood drive broke its all-time record bringing in more than 2,000 donors – up 10% compared to last year’s campaign(LifeShare Blood Centers | LifeShare Blood Centers)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the third year in a row — LifeShare’s United We Give blood drive surpassed last year’s total.

In total 2022′s drive brought in 2,048 donors. That’s up 10 percent more than last year. The event was also co-sponsored by Waitr.

In a news release, LifeShare states that donations are desperately needed as blood centers across the United States are reporting shortages not seen in over a decade.

Typically, during the summer vacation months, blood centers see a drop in donations.

