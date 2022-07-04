United We Give blood drive breaks record for donations for third year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the third year in a row — LifeShare’s United We Give blood drive surpassed last year’s total.

In total 2022′s drive brought in 2,048 donors. That’s up 10 percent more than last year. The event was also co-sponsored by Waitr.

“It is so great to see how United We Give brings communities together every single year. This record-setting event will touch thousands of lives this summer. In fact, some of the blood collected has already been transfused to patients at local hospitals.”

In a news release, LifeShare states that donations are desperately needed as blood centers across the United States are reporting shortages not seen in over a decade.

Typically, during the summer vacation months, blood centers see a drop in donations.

