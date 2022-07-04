Getting Answers
Police respond to Fourth of July shooting on Jewella

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in Shreveport on the Fourth of July.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Jewella and Amelia avenues. At least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded.

No other information is available right now. KSLA is working to learn more.

