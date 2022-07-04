Getting Answers
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting

The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital for life-threatening injuries.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to the parking lot of the Orleans Square Apartments. That’s just off E. Kings Highway.

Police say a man was sitting in his pickup truck when he was approached by an unknown person who fired shots into the pickup, hitting the man in his arm and side.

The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police say a white sedan left the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.

