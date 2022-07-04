Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash
Jonathan Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
CPSO arrests wanted man in Vivian
Both drivers were unconscious when SPD arrived on scene.
Major car accident on Walker Road; T-bone wreck leaves 2 injured
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana
COVID-19 numbers for each parish in Louisiana
Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana

Latest News

With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court blocks drawing new majority-Black voting district in Louisiana
Results are in from primary election day in Oklahoma
Ursula Bowman
Ursula Bowman announces run for Shreveport City Council seat
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session