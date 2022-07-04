Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. (Source: WCBS, ZACHARI GALLO, CNN)
By Thalia Perez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said.

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. He wrestled the shark to get away.

“I hit the shark three times,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Gallo said he received stitches on his chest and was released from the hospital.

He’s grateful to be home recovering with his wife and baby.

“The most important thing is to respect the ocean,” Gallo said. “Respect that there are creatures out there and always swim by a lifeguard because you know they will be there to help if there’s a situation.”

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash
COVID-19 numbers for each parish in Louisiana
Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana
A male resident died in a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill...
Male dies in house fire in Springhill
United Airlines decides to stop flying out of Texarkana Regional
United Airlines to stop operations at Texarkana Regional Airport
Personnel from Caddo Fire District 4 extinguished the flames after the pickup crashed.
Driver dies when truck being chased by police crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis
The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest.
Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting