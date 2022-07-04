The grill won’t be the only thing that’s hot on Independence Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy Independence Day! As many of you will be spending the day off with loved ones lighting up some BBQs and fireworks we are tracking dry and hot conditions today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be around 105. Expect this to be a trend that will continue for the most part unabated all week long for the the region with highs near 100 and ‘feels-like’ temperatures around 105 or higher. Rain chances will be very limited with Wednesday and Sunday only bringing slight chances for scattered showers and storms.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity for your Independence Day. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning or if you’re sleeping in on your day off we are tracking intense heat and humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 70s and will be moving up into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Heat Advisories are in effect as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in excess of 105 degrees later today.

As we go through the work week we are tracking more heat and more humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures all week long will right around 100 degrees with elevated humidity making it just absolutely miserable to be outside in for any prolonged period of time. Wednesday will be on the day of the week where we could see a couple of showers and storm develop during the afternoon around the edge of the ridge.

Looking ahead to next weekend we are tracking more of the same for the region as temperatures will continue to stay very elevated with only minor chances for showers and storms on Sunday. Highs will continue to very warm in the upper 90s with actually some of the hottest weather as we look west towards Central Texas where they will be truly baking this week.

In the meantime, have a great Independence Day and stay cool!

