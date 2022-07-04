Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash
COVID-19 numbers for each parish in Louisiana
Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
A male resident died in a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill...
Male dies in house fire in Springhill
United Airlines decides to stop flying out of Texarkana Regional
United Airlines to stop operations at Texarkana Regional Airport

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
A local resident recalls aftermath of Chicago-area parade shooting.
Neighbor recalls aftermath of parade shooting
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jewella Avenue near Amelia Avenue on Monday, July...
4 people shot during Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue