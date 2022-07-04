Banging heat on the 4th lasts all week long

(KSLA) - The extreme heat will continue all week. The temperatures will push up to the triple digits making another run at consecutive days of 100 or more. There will also be little to no rain to provide any relief.

Your fireworks forecast is looking almost perfect! It will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy. On the bright side, it will be dry. So, no rain to get in the way of any outdoor plans like fireworks, or firing up the grill.

Overnight, it will remain mostly clear. There may be a few clouds, but those will not bring any rain or have any impact. Temperatures will be quite muggy, and only cool to the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be nice and sunny with basically no chance of rain. A ridge of high pressure will be building back in around the southern half of the country. This will limit any rain and keep temperatures hot. This setup is similar to what we had earlier in June. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to the upper 90s and likely the triple digits in a few locations.

By the end of the week for Thursday and Friday, temperatures may heat up a little more. I’m anticipating more triple digits for the ArkLaTex. With basically no chance of rain, temperatures will be allowed to heat up with nothing to cool them back down. I have only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Otherwise, grab your sunglasses as I expect lots of sunny rays!

This upcoming weekend will still be rather toasty. Highs will be right around that 100 degree mark. Saturday I even suspect it could be hotter. I left the forecast high at 101, but I am tempted to bump that up some more. We’ll see how the forecast trends go this week. Sunday has a small shot of some rain, but it will have a low impact. As of now, there’s a 20% chance of rain, but temperatures will still be in the triple digits.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

In the tropics, things have quieted down. We are no longer tracking anything over the next 5 days. Of course that can change in an instant. We will be watching for whenever that happens. Whenever we get our next named storm, it will be Danielle. We will let you know when and where this storm forms.

Have a great rest of your 4th and a safe week!

