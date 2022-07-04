Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Archbishop Rummel three-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail picking up their fourth commitment over the Fourth of July holiday weekend with Rummel three-star corner Ashton Stamps announcing his commitment to the Tigers.

Stamps is the second player to announce his commitment on Monday, July 4 joining four-star DL Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. He brings the total for the class of 2023 to 10.

RELATED: LSU lands four-star DL Darron Reed

According to 247Sports, Stamps is the No. 32 rated player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 78 overall corner in the nation. He chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri and Nebraska.

RELATED: LSU picks up commitment from 4-star DE Joshua Mickens

LSU is currently rated as the No. 22 class overall in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments:

  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash
COVID-19 numbers for each parish in Louisiana
Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to...
Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting
A male resident died in a house fire in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill...
Male dies in house fire in Springhill
United Airlines decides to stop flying out of Texarkana Regional
United Airlines to stop operations at Texarkana Regional Airport

Latest News

Tickets for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic are now on sale.
Bayou Classic tickets on sale now
Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas
LSU Tiger Stadium
Southern vs LSU will be seen by national audience
LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley